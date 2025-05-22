Butte-based artist taps into the spirit of the 90s with new art vending machine

BUTTE — Inspired by the spirit of the 90s, a Butte-based artist is using a vending machine to add an element of surprise for those purchasing her artwork.

“You know, when somebody hears the turn of the clink of that token, their eyes kinda go to what's happening and then it's like when one person gets a mystery and a surprise everybody else want to get a mystery and a surprise,” says Chelsea Smith, the artist and owner of Noble Lion Prints.

Smith has been making art for two decades. Her work is illustrative with bold, bright colors that portray themes of spirituality and femininity.

"There aren't a lot of, like, sad themes in my art. I really believe in making art that makes you smile, makes you excited, makes you, like, uplifted,” says Smith.

She says the art vending machine reminds her of the excitement she got from vending machines in her youth that dispensed bubble gum and stickers.

“Fun! Fun is the main thing that I want to convey. It's like fun, whimsy, nostalgia...All of those things,” says Smith.

It's hard to pinpoint when the art vending machine movement began, but American artist Clark Whittington first created his Art-o-mat machine out of an old cigarette vender in 1997.

Whittington’s idea was so popular that his refurbished art machines can be found in 200 locations across the US, including installations in Billings at the Yellowstone Art Museum and in Bozeman at the Emerson Center for the Arts.

Chelsea says she has always dreamed of having her own art machine.

"So, for a long time I've had the dream of having an art vending machine. But I'm just a girl. Vending machines are big, they're heavy. I don't have a truck!” says Smith

Her tabletop machine, made by ArtVend --a group of artists from Louisiana-- is mobile and can easily be displayed at local businesses or during events for the curious art lovers who like to be surprised.

"So that's the main thing that I want to kind of offer is like a little bit of nostalgia, a little bit of mystery. Totally fortune cookie vibes. Yup! Mystery art, tarot, fortune cookie. We love it. Yes.”

