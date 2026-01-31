Butte bookstore joins nationwide protest in solidarity with Minneapolis demonstrations

BUTTE — A Butte bookstore joined businesses across the country in a one-day protest, closing sales operations to show solidarity with demonstrations in Minneapolis following the recent killings of two protesters.

The Isle of Books, which has locations in both Butte and Bozeman, participated in the nationwide Ice Out Protest by suspending sales while keeping its doors open for community conversations.

"It's just in solidarity that we are showing support for the rest of the country," said Megan Chang, an employee at the Isle of Books.

During the protest, the bookstore encouraged visitors to engage in discussions and browse books celebrating immigrant history, including "The Good Immigrants," which details Asian American immigration to the United States.

See how a Butte bookstore participated in the nationwide ICE protest by creating space for community dialogue about immigration issues

Butte bookstore joins nationwide ICE protest while keeping doors open for community dialogue

"This one is a good one that I did pull, and it's more personal to me," Chang said about the book.

The immigration theme resonates with Butte's mining history, which Chang said influenced her decision to move to the area.

"After a short visit, I noticed that there is a lot of appreciation for immigrants, of course, the unions are huge here, and I feel like there's a little bit of that libertarian vibe where everybody is just, you know, do what you would like. I'll mind my business if you mind your business," Chang said.

The bookstore disabled its online sales for the day, and Chang worked without pay as part of the protest effort.

"The voice of the masses is what makes any kind of change happen. Silence is as big a problem as any kind of inaction," Chang said.

The Isle of Books returned to regular business operations the following day.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

