Butte Cares awards people for drug prevention efforts

BUTTE — Butte’s substance abuse and fentanyl drug problem may seem as big as a mountain and that’s why Butte Cares gave away its Moving Mountains Award to people who are tackling this problem head-on.

“Looking back, you can see how much growth has occurred, how the fire has built in the community, and it gives you that reassurance that, yes, we are on the right path and we can continue doing what we are doing,” said Butte Cares Prevention Specialist Brittany Masters.

16 people and organizations in Butte were presented with the award for their work in drug prevention and helping kids make healthy decisions. This ceremony followed a past year in which Butte declared an emergency after several fentanyl-related deaths.

“We can change our culture so that our culture can celebrate things without it involving drugs and alcohol, it’s going to be key,” said Butte Cares Director Tami Martin.

One group that was recognized for changing the culture is the Orphan Girl Children’s Theatre which strives to create a safe and creative space for young people.

“I think theater is instrumental in confidence, self-confidence in being able to believe in yourself and I think that goes a long way in terms of our mental health in being able to make good choices and healthy choices,” said Orphan Girl Children’s Theatre Director Elizabeth Crase.

Members of Butte High School’s newly created Resilience Project were recognized for helping students be comfortable in addressing their mental health issues, which helps them avoid the pitfalls of substance abuse.

“I personally struggle with mental health issues, I put too much stress on myself all the time, so I felt if I could kind of talk to people about it and hopefully help people with their mental health struggles,” said Butte High junior Kershaw Mellott.