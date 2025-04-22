BUTTE — The death of Pope Francis makes this a somber day for people all around the world, but Catholic leaders here in Butte say they’re particularly touched by the death of this pope who often shared the same values as the people in the Mining City.

“This Pope has a real love for the marginalized, for the underdogs, and he was fearless in their defense, and I think that Butte people were very touched by that,” said Father Patrick Beretta.

Watch the story here:

Butte Catholic leaders reflect on Pope Francis' legacy of advocacy for the poor

Father Beretta recalls how Pope Francis was an advocate for the often politically divisive issue of immigration.

“Not everybody in the church agreed with him on that and that did not deter him, and Butte culture also appreciates people who speak frankly and boldly and fearlessly,” said Father Beretta.

He noted Pope Francis was a Pope of the people.

“It was his preference to always be a humble pope close to the people, close to the marginalized and close to the poor,” he said.

Don Peoples, the superintendent of Butte Catholic Schools, said students had been praying for the pope’s health when he fell ill recently. He praised the pope’s support for Catholic schools.

“He wants his schools to be transformational and to be active and to serve others, and so that’s been a strong message in his papacy,” said Peoples.

While saddened by the loss of the pope, Father Beretta said he turns his passing into a positive.

“At a time of grief, I always compensate with gratitude. At this somber day of sadness, that truly is, is also balanced with a lot of gratitude for what the Pope gave us,” said Father Beretta.

Special ceremonies will be held at St. Patrick’s Church and at the Butte Central Schools in honor of Pope Francis in the coming days.