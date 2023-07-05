Butte celebrates the Fourth of July with annual parade

BUTTE — Tuesday was Independence Day in Butte, Montana, and at the annual parade, thousands gathered along Harrison Avenue to celebrate.

"Oh, I’m having so much fun on the fourth in Butte. It is the greatest day! It’s like Butte Thanksgiving!" says Heather Lynn Meeks, a volunteer with KBMF. She has been making passes on her roller skates up and down the route with a blue bucket to collect donations.

"Everybody’s here, the weather is not too hot. People are generous!"

The 2023 Fourth of July parade was one of the largest in recent memory with 108 float entries from local schools, businesses, and community groups all dressed for the occasion in red, white, and blue.

And what’s a parade without candy? Kids along the route grabbed fistfuls of candy thrown from nearly every float.

"It’s just a great day to be in Butte, Montana," says Meeks.

Watch the entire Butte Fourth of July Parade, hosted by MTN's John Emeigh and Chet Layman: