Butte Central government class hosting local candidate forum

BUTTE — A political science teacher at Butte Central is giving his students a hands-on education in politics by having them host a real candidate forum involving actual, local candidates.

“We need young people excited about politics; we need young people getting involved in politics,” said Butte Central teacher Kevin Edgar.

The high school government teacher couldn’t think of a better way to get his seniors involved in the political process than to host a candidate forum in the Butte Central Auditorium beginning at 6 p.m. on Oct. 23.

“Election year is the best year to teach government,” said Edgar.

MTN News Butte Central high school teacher Kevin Edgar

Several candidates from big races are expected to be there, including the chief executive race featuring incumbent J.P. Gallagher and his opponent Bill Foley. The candidates in Butt'e race for sheriff, incumbent Ed Lester and challenger Mike Gage, are also expected to appear.

“I thought this would be a great idea for the kids to come face-to-face with the candidates and recognize that it’s not all just political ads and that they are real people with real opinions and real ideas behind those political ads,” said Edgar.

Students found this project enlightening.

“I’ve enjoyed researching the different candidates and seeing, like, what they think about certain things and how they’re going to affect the issues in Butte,” said Butte Central senior Jim Bradshaw.

Senior Sadira Steilman added, “Obviously, I want to know why we should vote for them. I want to hear their perspectives, I want to know how they think of the community, how they think about Central.”

Some students said this project has made them more interested in following politics.

“Especially this year, my attitude toward politics has changed. Seeing the importance of my vote, especially in the local election, my vote matters a lot,” said Bradshaw.

The forum is open to the public.