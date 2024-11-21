Butte Central provides Thanksgiving meals to more than 400 elderly and homebound

BUTTE — Thanksgiving comes early as usual at Butte Central as they continue the tradition of the LaVerne Combo Community Dinner. They’re feeding people here at the gymnasium but also delivering Thanksgiving meals to the elderly and the shut-in.

“It’s Turkey Day, John!” laughed longtime event organizer Peggy Boyle.

Students and staff fed people in Butte Central’s gym and delivered more than 400 meals to people around the city that evening. It’s a tradition that goes back to the 1970s.

“I think it’s good for them, like I always say, to put their faith into action, you know, service to God, service to others,” said Boyle.

MTN News Peggy Boyle

Students enjoy the event but also appreciate its significance.

“A lot of people don’t have family, and Thanksgiving can be very lonely if you don’t, so I’m glad we can give them a meal,” said student Sophia Gelling.

Many people attending the community dinner say they enjoy the social aspect of it.

John Emeigh

“It’s wonderful, you know; you get to see some of the people you went to school with and most of them that I know are gone already,” said Ross Deneal.

Emily Papa added, “And just getting to have a Thanksgiving, I didn’t have one last year. I was in the hospital and very sick, so it’s good to have a Thanksgiving.”

Butte Central Superintendent Don Peoples said, “We always here about ‘these teenagers these days.’ Right? You know, and to see them doing great things really does warm your heart and it’s important.”