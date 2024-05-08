Butte Central schools moving to 4-day school week starting this fall

BUTTE — Butte Central Schools will be changing over to a four-day school week this fall.

Butte Central Superintendent Don Peoples confirmed to KXLF that Butte Central High School and the middle and elementary school will go from five days a week to a four-day school week of Monday through Thursday.

The new schedule will be in place when school starts on Aug. 26.

Peoples said he believes the change will be good for teacher retention and recruiting new teachers, as well as student and staff mental health. He said more than 200 schools in Montana have already moved to a four-day school week.