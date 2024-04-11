Butte chief executive stands by county attorney in ADA ramp dispute

BUTTE — Butte’s chief executive says he is standing by his county attorney’s position not to recommend a new medical practice’s request for an ADA-compliant ramp that would encroach on the public right-of-way. The owner of the medical practice says this position goes against federal law.

"There’s a little misconception. A lot of blaming at Butte-Silver Bow, but Butte-Silver Bow—that’s Butte-Silver Bow’s property that we have to make sure that we protect the public, and so when we’re protecting the public that means liability," says J.P. Gallagher, chief executive of Butte-Silver Bow County.

Gallagher says the issue could have been avoided in the design process before the business owner spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on upgrades to the interior of the medical practice. He says the historic preservation officer and Tom Loggins with maintenance and roads department suggested ADA compliance could be met by making adjustments to the interior of Decker's 125-year-old building.

Decker says that according to an engineering firm, any adjustments to the interior of the building would be destructive to the building. She says her only option to serve her patients is to build a ramp on the exterior of the facility.

Late last month, Decker, a Montana board-certified nurse practitioner and owner of Top Deck Medical Aesthetics, said she is facing a roadblock from the county as Deputy County Attorney Sean Peterson came to the conclusion that the county could not recommend her request for an easement when she brings the issue before the city council.

This frustrates Decker because without a recommendation from the county attorney, she feels it is unlikely that the city council will approve her request.

County officials including Chief Executive Gallagher say they want to support Decker, but there is no proper policy in place and they cannot recommend her easement. At the beginning of March, the county put out a request for proposals for a plan that they hope will clear up the issue of not having a proper policy in place. They acknowledge it’s a slow-moving process.

"I hate it when patients call and the first thing like, 'Yes, we can help you but are you ambulatory?' I mean, that’s not a question you want to ask anybody. Like, can you get in the door, can you get in the stairs?" asks Decker.

Recently she spent time in the county land records office digging through documents to find information on existing ramps in Uptown Butte.

"Nothing else has a right-of-way easement so, the water company doesn’t have anything. The rest of these don’t have any easements. The CCT buildings have the most documentation, but there’s nothing on easements with those ramps," says Decker.

Decker and her attorney say the lopsided approach by the county to provide access to some facilities but not Top Deck is in violation of federal law.

"Titles II and III from the ADA simply state that if there isn’t another way, if the business has gone out of their way to show that there isn’t another way then the county must make room for a policy or procedure to then request an easement," says Decker.

ADA is federal law, so why can’t the city just go ahead and create a policy without Decker going through the hoops to get her ramp?

"You are throwing two things together. And so, it’s federal law for ADA but federal law also mandates that she has to do ADA accessibility and she needs to identify that in the beginning of her architectural drawings," says Gallagher.

Both Decker and Gallagher agree that a policy needs to be put in place for these kinds of requests for easements. Decker plans to go before Butte's Council of Commissioners on April 17 at 7:30 on the third floor of the Butte-Silver Bow County Courthouse.