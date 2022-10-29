Watch Now
Butte children's theater performs Addams Family Musical

The Orphan Girl Theatre performs an Addams Family-themed show for Halloween
Posted at 7:14 AM, Oct 29, 2022
BUTTE — Just in time for Halloween, the Orphan Girl Children's Theater in Butte is putting on the Addams Family musical featuring young actors portraying characters from the popular television show from the ‘60s.

“We have a lot of new actors and it's a great time a great family event right before Halloween. The set is above and beyond, the costumes are amazing and just everyone's attitude really, everyone just wants to be here all the time and we're just excited to put on this play,” actor Kershaw Mellott.

There's a show Saturday at 1 PM and then from November 3 to November 6.

