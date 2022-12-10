Butte children's theater stages Santa Claus Conquers the Martians

BUTTE — The Orphan Girl Children's Theater is opening the staged version of Santa Claus Conquers the Martians.

This promises to be a fun spin on what has become a cult classic that performers hope will be a lighthearted escape from the stress of the holiday season.

“There's going to be aliens, there's going to be laser guns, there's going to be some fighters, you know, think Capt. Kirk, think that whole world of 1970s, 1960s sort of si-fi,” says OGCT Artistic Director Elizabeth Crase.

The show opens Friday, December 9 at 6 PM and continues Saturday, December 10, and Sunday, December 11 at 1 PM. The show will be back at the same time December 16 to December 18.