Butte choir concert wants to bring hope to those run down by a negative world

BUTTE — A choral concert is being held this weekend in Butte that promises to bring a message of hope and to pull people out of despair.

Fred Crase is directing the Mining City Choral Union and Montana Tech's Copper Hill Choir in a concert called Hope as Far as One Can See. It will feature an interesting arrangement of mostly modern songs sung by a choir. It is a message that Crase says he hopes will uplift those who are feeling run down in a time of great negativity.

“Recognizing that it's ok to go through that journey, everyone goes through it, hitting rock bottom, despair and darkness, mental health crisis and things of that nature, and everyone can come out of it as well,” said Crase.

The show is this Sunday at 3 p.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. The price is $15 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens.