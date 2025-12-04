Butte Christmas Stroll starts Friday evening

BUTTE - The Christmas season gets started in Butte Friday evening with the mining city's annual Christmas stroll.

Music and entertainment begin at 5:15 p.m. in the rotunda of the Butte Courthouse. There will be a Christmas tree lighting and a visit from Santa. The parade starts just before 7 p.m.

“I feel like for people getting to kind of come uptown, listen to music, watch line dancing, see the parade, it kind of gets everybody into that holiday spirit because people are dressed up and having a good time,” Stroll organizer Mackenzie Christensen said.

Several uptown businesses will be open during the stroll, and people are encouraged to shop local.