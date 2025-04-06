BUTTE — Hundreds of people gathered on Harrison Avenue, one of Butte’s busiest main streets, as they joined others across the nation on Saturday, April 5, in a protest against the actions of the Trump administration.

Watch the story here:

Butte citizens join 'Hands Off!' national day of protest

"You gotta do something. I mean, it’s unbelievable how much stuff Trump has taken away and how much more he’s gonna do. It’s my grandkids that I’m worried about," says Mike Finnegan, a Butte man.

Among chanting and the sound of horns honking from passing vehicles, Hazel Ryan stands with her mother and other protesters as she holds a sign that reads "Hands Off My Body." Ryan is just 17 years old—one of the youngest in the crowd of protesters.

"We’re the future of the world, and we need to understand that this is not good for us or our future," says Ryan.

After arriving, a group of people glued signs to cardboard before joining the protest.

"Why am I out here? Because Trump is exceeding the executive powers in what should be a checks-and-balances government with the three different branches of government," says Denise Herman.

Herman says she was compelled to show up because she believes that the actions taken at the federal level will harm her neighbors here in rural America.

"He has appointed someone who is not elected who is tearing apart the very important agencies in our government that support the people who need it the most," says Herman.

The protest in the Mining City took place simultaneously with demonstrations occurring across the country on Saturday.

"I’m not a fan of the state of our world today. I think that something needs to be done," says Ryan.