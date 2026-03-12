Butte Clerk and Recorder requesting no primary vote needed for local races

BUTTE - Butte-Silver Bow will hold a special meeting on Friday to consider a request not to hold a primary vote for its local races.

Clerk and Recorder Cindy Sherman does not want to hold the June 2nd primary for the local races since there are only four contested races with only two candidates in each race. She says it's not necessary because in Butte's primary elections, the top two candidates with the most votes advance to the general election.

Butte voters will still be able to vote on the state races in the June 2nd primary.

Butte's Council of Commissioners will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Friday in the Butte Courthouse to consider the request.