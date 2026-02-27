Butte clothing brand 'Recover Out Loud' celebrates sobriety, aims to open uptown storefront

BUTTE — A Butte business is turning personal stories of recovery into wearable celebrations — and the team behind it says they're close to opening a physical storefront to create a more inclusive and interactive space for those struggling with addiction.

Daniel Harris said he struggled with addiction for the majority of his life. After getting sober, he wanted to help others. He, his wife Crystal Riddle, and their business partner Crystal James, started Recover Out Loud, a clothing brand that sells customized apparel marking an individual's sobriety date.

"5-5-19 I turned my life around, and I love it, recovering out loud!" Harris said.

Riddle said the brand is designed to help people celebrate their recovery openly.

"It's so that people can celebrate their recovery date and be loud and proud about it," Riddle said.

Since January 2026, the team has shipped hoodies to South Africa and across the U.S. Each customized hoodie carries the story of a person's recovery.

"Every story is so emotional because ... it was bigger than an addiction for a lot of them because it was a whole life before that, and now they're living these clean lives where they completely started over," James said.

The push to expand comes as Butte health officials have released data highlighting substance abuse as one of the biggest health issues impacting the community. According to the data, drug overdose accounts for 53% of unintentional deaths in Butte — about 30% higher than the national average.

Shari Charron, a presenter with Intermountain Healthcare St. James Hospital, spoke at a recent event where the data was released.

"With substance use and alcohol, it's showing that there's no discrimination upon age, gender, economic status or anything like that," Charron said.

Riddle said Recover Out Loud aims to reach people who may not find success through traditional recovery programs.

"Not everybody is successful with the 12-step program. I think it's phenomenal, and it helps millions of people, but there are people who are being left behind unintentionally because it just doesn't work for them. So, we want to be an outreach," Riddle said.

The team said they are just steps away from securing a storefront in Uptown Butte to create an interactive and inclusive environment for those struggling with addiction.

"It's going to be part of showing people that it's okay to live. Yes, you are in recovery, but you don't need to hide," Riddle said.

The Recover Out Loud crew is planning to walk in the annual Butte St. Patrick's Day parade. They are collecting donations to make hoodies for participants. Donations can be made to Mile High Federal Credit Union under "Recover Out Loud." Or you can visit their website to donate.

