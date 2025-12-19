Butte commissioner resigns over residential violation

BUTTE - BUTTE -Butte’s District 10 commissioner resigned his post Thursday after moving to another residence outside his district.

Bill Anderson told MTN News he submitted his resignation after conferring with the County Attorney’s Office. Anderson said he got married in October and moved into his wife’s home on Ridgeway Street, which is in District Four.

Anderson served for 15 years as a commissioner and had one more year on his current term.

The Council of Commissioners will take applicants and interview those who want to serve in the vacated District 10 seat.