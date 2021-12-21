Butte Community Ice Center open for public skating

BUTTE - Butte-Silver Bow (BSB) Parks & Recreation has teamed up with the Butte Amateur Hockey Association (BAHA) to offer free public skating for area youth during the holiday break from schools.

The Butte Community Ice Center (1700 Wall Street on the north side of Clark Park) will be open from Noon to 2 p.m. starting Tuesday, December 21 through December 24 and then again on December 27 through December 31. Skate rentals will also be free during these times to allow kids without skates an opportunity to try.

For more information please contact either BSB Recreation Coordinator, Ed Heard at 497-6571 or BAHA Rink Manager Bill Lavelle at 490-4321