Butte community radio station celebrates a decade of music on air

BUTTE — The fabric of a community is held together by many things, like local government or educational institutions, or institutions of law and order, but right here in Butte, the fabric of the community is also held together by a tiny local radio station that is coming up on a big anniversary.

"I try to, you know, feel like, as if I’m just talking to one person as if there’s somebody sitting here with me, and I’m just having a nice conversation at the kitchen table... like a friend is over... Hey, have you heard this song? This is what it’s about," says Chris Kelly.

Kelly is one of 65 volunteer DJs who work for KBMF, a low-power radio station that is celebrating their 10th anniversary. She hosts Open Playbook, a show loosely based on blues music that includes stories behind the songs and musicians.

"Music to me is like bees that we need them-- we need music to live. To me, music is just everything, and I just have so much fun with it."

While music is at the center of the station’s programming, KBMF radio is also deeply rooted in the Mining City arts scene.

"We have a little bit of a deficit in performance space and community support in the arts, and we just try to fill gaps in that, and I think we do a really good job," says Christy Hays Pickett, the general manager of KBMF.

Along with the work of volunteer DJs, KBMF hosts major events like the Fourth of July Parade and St. Paddy’s Day Parade as well as a summer concert series featuring live performances by artists from across the country. The series is held in the parking lot outside of the radio station next to the Carpenters Union Hall.

Hays Pickett says the station recently updated the studio to solidify its broadcasting future.

"We completely remodeled our studio top to bottom. So, we’re now operating more in the times, and we have capabilities that are more in line with a modern radio station, and I think that is really going to ensure a lot of longevity for KBMF."

KBMF is celebrating its anniversary with a pledge drive taking place from June 8th to the 15th. They are also throwing a party on Miners Union Day beginning at 5 p.m. at 156 West Granite Street.

