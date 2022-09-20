Butte couple makes second go at business with donut shop

BUTTE — A pair of entrepreneurs is hoping the second time is a charm after only making it a year and a half on their first business in Butte. Now, the couple is hoping donuts are the key to success.

Mikaila and Michael Cote initially ran Mick and Goldie’s bakery on Park Street in Uptown before closing in September of last year. They’re ready to try again with Saturday Donuts on Main Street.

“I’m very ready to get back out there. I didn’t know how much I’d miss it, but obviously, this is a calling for me,” said Mikaila Cote.

Running a fully staffed bakery five days a week took a toll, so the couple closed up despite the popularity. They decided to scale back and focus on one product: donuts.

“Who doesn’t like donuts? It’s just the old tale of don’t give up. Life’s a learning process,” said Michael Cote.

The new business model will be selling donuts in the morning into the early afternoon Friday through Sunday.

“Both of our shared experiences growing up getting donuts on Saturday, that was the day to get donuts. Mom would bring home a bag of donuts, and it’s a thing and we’re kind of celebrating that,” said Michael Cote. “There’s a lot you can do with a donut and so we’re going to take our creativity to the circle of the donut."

The store opens Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 a.m. at 26 N. Main St.