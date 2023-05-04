Butte courthouse briefly locked down due to gun-wielding man

The Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse was briefly locked down Thursday morning after Butte Police responded to reports of a man with a gun near the courthouse.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, officers responded around 9:22 a.m. on Thursday and stopped the man a block away from the courthouse.

Sheriff Lester said the man had a weapon in a holster and had it in his hand at one point when he was standing in front of the courthouse.

Officers released the man after determining there was no further threat to the public.

Sheriff Lester said the incident was over by 9:33 a.m. and reaffirmed there is no ongoing threat.

We will update you if we get more information.

