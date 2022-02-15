Butte cutlery business has been in the family for 132 years

BUTTE - Many folks in Butte might pass by the little shop on East Park Street without even noticing it. But it’s been in one family for more than 130 years and its current owners say, it’s more than just a place of business.

“My home. It kind of feels that way,” said former owner 84-year-old Donna White.

John Emeigh - MTN NEWS Whitehead’s Cutlery and Candy Shop first started as Butte Grinding Works on North Wyoming Street in 1890 by Joseph Whitehead and has remained in the family to this day.

“We didn’t have any bassinets up here, so my dad had a drawer with blankets and everything and that was my sleeping spot,” said White.

Her daughter has since taken over the business, which is known for selling kitchen knives, pocket knives and even Medieval swords. There’s even a candy shop that sells all sorts of nostalgic sweets.

They credit their longevity to their loyal customers and quality products.

“We see knives from when grandpa was selling them coming in still to be sharpened. Scissors that he sold that still come in to be sharpened,” said current owner Marlys Granlund.

This store certainly has a lot of interesting things from kitchen knives, pocket knives, straight razors and even a Civil War-era sword, but probably the most unique thing Whitehead’s offers is just good, old fashion hospitality.

“People need to talk. We really need to talk. We’re confined to our machines, confined to stores where there is no talking. You go and get your merchandise and you’re out the door. You haven’t said anything to anyone,” said White.

Granlund agreed, “It’s amazing how well we get to know some people. They ask about our family and find out about their family and they want to share the good things and the tragedies they’ve had and they just need a friend.”

The conversations are free.