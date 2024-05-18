Butte Daughters of Norway celebrate Norwegian Independence and late member

BUTTE — The Daughters of Norway in Butte celebrated Norwegian Independence Day on Friday.

After raising the flag of Norway outside the Butte courthouse, members enjoyed Norwegian baked goods inside the rotunda and shared memories of longtime member Dorothy Honeychurch. She died in January at the age of 98. Her family was at the event and said Honeychurch was proud of her heritage and community.

“My mom was a person who loved everyone, cared for everyone, and looked out for the positives in everything that she could find and even though things were challenging, she'd find the silver lining,” said her daughter Susan Honeychurch Stephens.

The Daughters of Norway chapter in Butte was started in 1913 and continues to be active today.