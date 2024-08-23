Butte delegates represent at the Democratic National Convention

BUTTE — The Democratic National Convention is wrapping up in Chicago after a week of appearances from party leaders, musicians, and celebrities.

In the midst of star-studded event, the faces of some local Democrats may have caught your eye during roll call on national television on Aug. 15. Three delegates representing Butte share their experience at the convention.

"The energy here I think people are more excited than they’ve ever been and I’ve never been more excited to be a childless cat lady in my life and, like, as a public educator hearing Tim Walz last night was really significant to think of a public educator being the Vice President of the United States – it’s somebody who I can really relate to," says Representative Jennifer Lynch (D), House District 73.

Butte representative and member of the Crow Nation Donavon Hawk says he connected with Michelle Obama when she spoke of her mother’s recent passing and the impact that her mother had on her life.

Hawk says he was reminded of his own mother, Michaelynn Hawk, an Indigenous leader and Butte matriarch who passed away in 2022.

"I’ve always grown up with empowered women in my life. My culture, you know, Native American culture has a huge feeling for the women, you know our grandmothers, mothers, our sisters, our aunts. Just getting away from that mistrust and the hatred and the vile messaging that we’ve had towards women in the past ... I think it’s important that, you know, we need to start leaning into the powers and the strength that we get from the women in our lives," says Hawk, who represents House District 76.

For long-time Butte Democratic Senator Jon Sesso (D) of Senate District 37 in Butte, this is not his first time representing Montana at the DNC.

"It’s positive, just positive vibes, really has caught me over the last few days. Everybody is really joyful. Everybody is positive about the future. Just being good Democrats and being together wanting to speak about what’s right about our country. What’s right about everybody in our country and get away from the negativity is really what struck me."

Montana Democrats cast 24 votes to elect Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States and Tim Walz as the next vice president.