BUTTE — A Butte designer made a replica of a T-Rex skull, believe it or not, on a 3-D printer, and now the public can get an up-close look at it at the Butte Public Library.

“Raven called me, just out of the blue, ‘Got a dinosaur head.’ I’m like, sure I want a dinosaur head, of course,” said Butte Librarian Shari Curtis.

Butte designer creates T-Rex skull on display at library with 3-D printer

Raven Hrysenko, with the help of Larry Hoffman, made the dinosaur head on a 3-D printer in December by printing out the skull in 10 different sections. It took an entire week of constant printing.

“Just ran non-stop every single day. And I woke up at midnight to reset it sometimes just to get it done,” said Hrysenko.

She loaned it out to the library and it’s on display on the main floor next to books about dinosaurs.

“You should see the little kids, they walk in and their eyes get big as saucers and it’s like, wow,” said Curtis.

Hrysenko said the inspiration for the project goes back to her childhood.

“When I was a kid in New Jersey, this guy made these huge dinosaur sculptures out of snow and it inspired me to make this for kids and adults to come and see,” said Hrysenko.

The library is seeking input from the public on naming the dinosaur. What are some of the names we got so far?

“We got Arthur,” said Curtis.

I like that, Arthur.

“Ooh, Toothless. That’s from one of our books,” said Curtis.

Toothless. He looks like he’s got a lot of teeth though.

“Stinky?” said Curtis.

Exstinky! No, that’s mean. It’s too early, too soon.

One library user wants to name it Thunder.

“And when I see a T-Rex, I always thought of thunder. The way they roar, the way they walk and it’s like seeing thunder in the sky,” said Brie.