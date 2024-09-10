Butte disability group receives donation of new food truck generator after recent theft

BUTTE — A disabilities program in Butte received the gift of a new generator after their old one was stolen from its food truck recently.

I’m here with Todd at Dishability cutting tomatoes for their famous smash burgers, which they are going to be able to sell again, thanks to the generosity of the Butte community, who pitched in and helped them buy a new generator which was stolen last week from their food truck.

“With all the donations—thank you so much for the donations, everyone—we were able to get ourselves a new generator,” said client Todd Ryan.

The generator was stolen from the Silver Bow Developmental Disabilities Council’s food truck on Labor Day. The truck is used by the non-profit's Dishability program to sell food they prepare to fund the group.

After word of the theft got out, many donated money and one Butte business, Chris and Sue Ossello of Butte Insulation, bought them a new generator.

“I had a big smile on my face when the guys brought this in, and, you know, the best part was to see the clients and their smile on their face. Oh my gosh, you can’t get the smiles off their faces right now,” said Disabilities Council Director Holli Bennett.

The Ossello family told MTN News the theft was a sad event for a vulnerable population in Butte and they wanted to help. The past week has been challenging for the program, but it was also a valuable lesson for the clients.

“Our message to our clients is: You’re good people and sometimes bad things happen to good people, but even greater things can come out of it,” said Bennett.

The food truck with its new generator will be at the Butte Plaza Mall from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, selling lunch to the community.