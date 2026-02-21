Butte election official reminds voters of new changes this election year

BUTTE - Candidates are actually starting to file for office here in Butte-Silver Bow, and if you want to register to vote, the Clerk and Recorder says there are some very important rules you need to know about.

“There are always so many changes happening through the Legislature and in elections, it’s a lot to keep up with,” Clerk and Recorder Cindy Sherman said.

Among changes, unregistered voters have until May 5th to register by mail. After that, registration will have to be done in person. The deadline for election day registration for both the June 2nd primary and Nov. 3rd general election is noon and not 8 o’clock in the evening like before.

Mail-in ballots will also require a signature on the outer envelope and the voter’s birth year, or they will be rejected.

“If you’re a new voter to Butte-Silver Bow or if you changed your address or something else, I would suggest you get your registration in early before May 5th,” Sherman said.

So, if you’re not sure if you’re still registered to vote, you can easily check it out online on the Secretary of State’s website by simply going to voterportal.mt.gov. Then, all you have to do is type in your name, date of birth, and, Bob’s your uncle, there’s your information right there.

Candidates have until March 4th to file for six council of commissioners’ seats, a Justice of the Peace, and a Coroner. Interim Coroner Jason Parish was the first to file for the coroner’s seat recently.

“Take your time, start now, read through all the rules, and make sure that you are compliant. It’s essential that everybody should get out and vote,” Parish said.

The office is also looking for people to sign up as election judges to work the primary and general elections.