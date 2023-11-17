Butte Elks hosts Festival of Trees for early Christmas spirit

BUTTE - Sleighbells ring, are ya listin’? Hey, I know it’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but don’t tell that to the Elks Club here in Butte, because they’re already getting ready for their Festival of Trees to raise money for a good cause and get you in the Christmas spirit. And the folks involved in this program have got Christmas spirit.

“I already have my tree up so … so this is just the topper for me,” said Justine Kremer with Glacier Bank.

Several local businesses and organizations donated decorated Christmas trees and wreaths to be auctioned off to raise money for the United Way of Butte. Participants were given the freedom to be as creative as possible.

“This is all their own thoughts, all their own creativity, you know, for Christmas. They put their heart and their love into it. I think that it’s beautiful,” said United Way of Butte and Anaconda Director Juliann Crnich.

People will have three days to place bids on the trees in a silent auction and the public will also get to vote on their favorite tree.

“They should pick ours, because it’s very unique and got a lot of fun elf jokes that are kind of corny but will make you laugh. Why do Santa’s helpers go to therapy? To help their Elf-esteem,” said Kremer.

Proceeds from the event will support the United Way’s Dress a Child Program that provides new school clothes for needy children.

“I think the self-esteem for students that they have the new shoes like everybody else, the new pants, the new shirts, you know, there’s no difference as they walk into that school,” said Crnich.

The event starts Friday, Nov. 17 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge. Admission is $3.