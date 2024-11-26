Butte Emergency Food Bank gives away more than 400 turkeys, donations keep coming for Christmas

BUTTE — The Butte Emergency Food Bank just gave away over 400 turkeys and they are literally getting in tons of food for the holiday season—and that is no small potatoes. Volunteers and staff have food on the brain.

“Green beans. When I go to sleep at night all I see is green beans,” said Food Bank volunteer Mary Richardson.

While most of the turkeys have been given out, donations of food and money continue to keep coming in.

“All this food that’s coming in this week of Thanksgiving will really help us get through Christmas as well,” said Food Bank Director Lorraine Hamry.

Clients were lined up to get food for the week. Many have jobs, but inflation makes it hard to get enough food.

“Everything’s getting so much more expensive. Actually, I was totally fine last year, and this is like my third having to go here now,” said client Katie Anderson.

Food Bank volunteers say the need for the community keeps them coming back to help out.

“It breaks my heart when little kids say, ‘Mom, look, real food.’ It just breaks my heart, so I’m going to volunteer as long as I can,” said volunteer Shirley Smith.

Many volunteers are older, but they love it because it keeps them active.

“Eighty-three years old—I want you to feel that arm,” said volunteer Dave Smith. “It’s like a rock!”