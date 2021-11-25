Butte encouraging shoppers to shop local

BUTTE - Once the turkey’s been eaten and the leftovers put away, small businesses in Butte are hoping people will start their holiday shopping here in town.

“You’d be surprised when you go around and see what the stores have. A lot of our business owners have increased their inventory and are carrying more local items,” said Julie Jaksha of Headwater RC&D.

Butte leaders are encouraging people to participate in Small Business Saturday this weekend by shopping local.

“I realize that people are going to probably leave our community to find a lot of their Christmas items. We’re just asking them to think locally first,” said Jaksha.

The Butte Plaza Mall is pushing what it’s calling “Golden Friday” after Thanksgiving.

“It feels good that people are out. They’re feeling good about being out and shopping locally to support our community,” said mall manager Alana Ferko.

While the mall has lost many retail businesses over the years, management feels confident about the future.

“Retail follows population, so if we continue to grow our community, they can’t help but notice us,” said Ferko.

Despite some rough years, those in the business community are feeling optimistic about this holiday season.

“We’re getting in inventory like crazy and spending money like a drunken fool in the last few months and hoping that it’s all going to sell. We’ve got an awesome inventory, so I’m hoping it’s going to go as well as we’re anticipating,” said Keenan Jewelers co-owner Rhonda Lee.

Butte’s annual Christmas Stroll will be on Dec. 3.