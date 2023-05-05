Butte Exchange Club donates picnic table to Speculator Mine memorial

BUTTE — Butte's memorial to fallen miners received a gift from the Butte Exchange Club on Tuesday.

The club donated a 1,400-pound concrete picnic table to the Granite Mountain Speculator Mine Memorial. The gift is just one of many the Exchange Club is making in honor of its 100th birthday celebration this year.

Club members believe the picnic table will get good use.

“I mean, even while we dropped this thing off there was four people that visited this site, so it's a popular site and it just gives people an opportunity to sit down and relax and have lunch or a pop of something,” said Exchange Club member Jim Stillwell.

The table was made in Great Falls and cost just under $1,000.