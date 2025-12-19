Butte facility named after Don Peoples Sr.

BUTTE - Butte named one of its administrative buildings after the man who gave Butte the title of the Can-Do City.

The city’s former National Guard building was rebranded the Don Peoples Sr. Complex in honor of the man who led Butte as chief executive during the difficult 80s decade. Current Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher read the proclamation at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning at the Gilman Avenue facility, noting that Peoples helped Butte through the 80s when mining at the Berkeley Pit shut down.

People thanked all those who helped him during those difficult times.

“This building is not only a dedication to me, but a dedication to you all for all the hard work that you put in during some very, very difficult times,” Don Peoples Sr. said.

The building houses the coroner’s office, community enrichment, and veteran affairs offices.