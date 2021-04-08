Butte Farmer's Market returns for the summer

BUTTE — Good news for fans of farmers' markets!

From May 15 to October 2, the Butte Farmers Market will be making its return with more vendors and fewer restrictions than last year.

From the corner of Main and Park to Dakota street, the 2021 Butte Farmer’s market is being planned.

Deborah Caples, also known as the Butte Pie lady, is excited about this year’s market but plans on keeping the precautions she set at her vendor’s tent at last year’s market because of the pandemic.

"I had little red cones and everybody, one person at a time, would come into my tent and they would point to what they wanted and I would box them. . . I'm still wearing my mask and stuff. I’ll still do that at the market you know and still put my cones out you know even though a lot of the [restrictions] are lifted," Caples said.

Preparation work has already begun and George Everett, Executive Director of Mainstreet Uptown Butte, said that he's excited about the event.

"We are just now starting to reach out to vendors and to customers to let them know that the market will be coming back," Everett said.

Everett has been watching COVID numbers closely in Silver Bow County, but he cautions that even though the market is outdoors, the transmission of the virus could still be possible as people from all over Southwest Montana will be visiting.

"We do have people come from out of town. Bozeman has a lot of cases there and people, we have vendors and customers that come from Bozeman and Great Falls and throughout Southwest Montana so we do want people to be aware of that and be careful when they're at the market." Everett said.

But as for now, the market will have no special restrictions and Caples is excited to showcase and sell her pies.

" I'm excited about it. You know I’m getting ideas, different things I’ll try to bring in," Caples said.

To find out how to sign up to be a part of the farmer’s market, look for the vendor form on MainstreetuptownButte.com.

