Butte FedEx returns to Kennedy Elementary school, this time with new shoes

BUTTE — For the second time in a row, a national nonprofit and local FedEx workers are visiting Kennedy Elementary School in Butte, this time to give the gift of brand-new tennis shoes—just in time for summer.

"It feels good to have new shoes because they can fit, because my old ones didn’t really fit and they just feel nicer and they make me run faster," says Kennedy student Addy Grant.

After trying on a variety of colorful shoe options, she and her classmates test out the shoes in the gym as FedEx workers look on.

"It’s our turn to give back to the community and the community we live and work in, and it’s a neat experience to help the students," says Greg Peters, the service center manager for the Butte FedEx hub.

Peters and his team of about a dozen were here in partnership with the national nonprofit Operation Warm last fall giving out hundreds of winter coats to Kennedy students. But today, they gave out over 300 pairs of tennis shoes.

"Any time that they come in and are able to provide for our community it’s just a welcome addition because there’s kids that really need this," says J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive. He was on hand to give out high-fives to kids testing out their new shoes.

"We can wear new shoes and they’re not dirty and you can play with them and, like, they’re nicer and stuff and they’re a better fit," says Addy Grant.