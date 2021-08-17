Butte fight death remains under investigation

BUTTE — A fight that ended in the death of a Butte man remains under investigation by police with no charges filed as of Tuesday.

A 58-year-old man was found dead Saturday evening after being involved in an altercation with another man in the area of Park and Emmett streets. Police questioned the other man involved in the fight, who also is 58 years old, and that man was released from police custody without charges.

Investigators are awaiting the result of the autopsy on the victim. That report will be sent to the Butte-Silver Bow County Attorney’s Office and it will be determined there if charges will be filed in this matter.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or the other man involved in the fight.

“Our investigators will conduct a thorough investigation,” Butte Sheriff Ed Lester stated in a text to MTN News. “We want to answer as many questions as we can so we know what the entire sequence of events was.”

