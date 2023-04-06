Butte fills Civic Center for Empty Bowls event

BUTTE – I’m here at the Butte Civic Center at the Empty Bowls event and it’s a bit of a misnomer because most of the bowls here are filled with yummy soup and the money they raise tonight is going to go to help needy students to make sure they never have empty bowls.

“It just such a great benefit for the kids of Butte so we don’t have kids that are hungry on the weekend and it’s a very worthy cause and a great time to socialize, you see all the people,” said Tonya Grim.

This is the 10th year for the event that raises money for the backpack program that provides students with meals to take home on the weekend. One thousand tickets were sold and 35 agencies and businesses donated a variety of soups for people to sample.

You seem to be very popular. Why?

“Because they’re recommending it, so they’re coming back for seconds that’s why,” said volunteer soup server Cheri Brownell.

How’s the soup tonight?

“The soup was awesome. I had cheeseburger soup, it was to die for,” said Marscella Giovanini.

Cheeseburger soup, that sounds incredible. How do you like the event so far?

“It’s great, it’s my first time, it’s awesome,” she said.

Guests got to pick out a bowl handmade in Butte by local artists. For some the choice was easy.

“Oh, this is for sure my bowl,” said Bri Jesse.

And what drew you to it?

“The colors and I like its little imperfections, it’s perfect,” said Jesse.

What did you think of all the choices?

“They were wonderful and they’re all beautiful, all the bowls are beautiful,” said MaryLynn Fay.

Her husband Jim Fay added, “And I like that the food is going to help our students. No student should go hungry, no child should go to bed hungry.”

That’s what it’s all about.