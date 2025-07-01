BUTTE - Firefighters, no matter where they serve, share a common brotherhood, and that’s why the tragedy that occurred in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where a sniper fatally shot firefighters, can be sharply felt here in Butte, Montana.

“They feel it. It’s been a sad day,” said Butte Fire Chief Zach Osborne. “They’re not joking around like they usually are, so everybody feels it.”

Chief Osborne happened to be driving by Coeur d’Alene Sunday afternoon, where investigators say someone intentionally started a wildfire and then shot responding firefighters. Two firefighters died, and one was injured. Osborne witnessed the massive police response.

How are firefighters coping in the wake of tragedy? Don't miss our video showcasing the response from the Butte community after the Coeur d'Alene shooting

Butte Fire Chief witnessed police response to Idaho firefighter shootings

“The amount of police officer resources they had coming to aid Coeur d’Alene from Spokane, from Post Falls, from both directions, it was remarkable how fast they got their resources put together,” he said.

The chief said firefighting is dangerous enough, but dealing with a shooter is unimaginable.

“It was in a wooded area, but residential, so they’re trying to do evacuations at the same time, and all a sudden they’re getting shot at. It’s just an unfair situation,” said Osborne.

He added he hopes this type of attack on firefighters doesn’t become more common.

“I sure hope not, you never know. I guess, we thought the first school shooting was an anomaly, now, we hear about it daily,” said Osborne.