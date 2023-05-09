Watch Now
Butte firefighter injured by roof collapse recovering after surgery

BUTTE — A Butte firefighter who was seriously injured in a house fire Sunday morning is returning home after successful surgery.

The mother-in-law of Butte Fire Capt. Brant Bristol confirmed to MTN News that Bristol was released Tuesday afternoon from St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula and is returning home to Butte with family.

Bristol underwent surgery for a neck fracture and was able to walk on his own, according to family.

Bristol was injured early Sunday morning while fighting a fire at a home at 1621 Yale Street when part of the roof collapsed on top of him. He was transported to St. James HealthCare in Butte before being taken by helicopter to St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula.

