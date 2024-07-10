Butte firefighters deploy to wildfires in California

BUTTE — A crew of two firefighters from the Butte Fire Department's Brush 1 has been deployed to assist with wildfires in California.

According to a social media post, Brush 1 has been assigned to the Shelly Fire outside of Etna, California. The crew left yesterday morning and will remain on assignment for 14 days.

"It is common practice for resources to be deployed around the Nation to assist with fires and other disasters. The favor is returned when Montana experiences incidents as well.

The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department is still staffed to maintain protection in the County as well."

