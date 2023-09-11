Butte first responders hold silent parade to commemorate 9/11

BUTTE — Butte first responders want to make sure that nobody forgets what happened 22 years ago on Sep. 11, so they joined together in their emergency response vehicles for a silent parade around the Mining City.

"People have short memories sometimes and we don’t want anyone to ever forget what happened," says Ed Fisher, the event organizer and the chief of the Boulevard Volunteer Fire Department.

First responders from Butte-Silver Bow County police and fire departments were joined by volunteer firefighters from around town and Montana Highway Patrol and local EMS units for the parade.

"There’s a lot of people that are involved that weren’t even born or old enough to know what happened, so maybe this will give them a little reminder," says Fisher.

About a dozen emergency response vehicles participated in the silent parade that made its way around town with lights flashing to bring awareness.

"We just hope that nothing like this ever happens again," says Fisher.