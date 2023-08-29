Butte first responders send kids back to school in style

BUTTE — Kids at the Silver Bow Homes are heading back to school in style with the help of some of Butte’s first responders.

To the delight of the three dozen children gathered in the common area, police officer Josh Stearns from the Butte-Silver Bow Police Department drove up to the playground in a giant armored vehicle that is used by the SWAT team. Stearns was one of six officers and troopers showing off the equipment as a community-building experience and back-to-school celebration.

"So we try to give back to the city and meet with the kids have them check out all the stuff show them that we are their friends and you know, we always want to help them and get them to really get familiar with us and know that they can always ask us for help," says Stearns.

Butte Police were joined by the Montana Highway Patrol and Butte Fire Department for the event that was organized by the Butte-Silver Bow Homes Resident Council, and in addition getting a good look at the firetrucks and cop cars, the kids also got to take home school supplies and brand-new books and fill up on ice cream.