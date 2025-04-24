Butte first responders teach high schoolers the importance of life-saving CPR

BUTTE — For the past four years in Butte, first responders have been training sophomores in high school how to do CPR, and they say they’re actually seeing positive results from this training.

“I’ve actually encountered many students that have gone through this program in the last four years that have done some medical intervention, which is really rewarding to see that we were able to bring content to these students and actually see them execute it in real life,” said Butte Fire Department Paramedic Riley Hash.

First responders taught students hands-only CPR that uses chest compressions for those who have suffered cardiac arrest. There’s an 89 percent chance a person will die from a heart attack suffered outside of a hospital if CPR isn’t administered immediately.

“We want to see that statistic change, and we’ve seen that change in other counties, such as King County, Seattle, which changed that statistic from an 89 percent mortality rate to 62 percent mortality rate with the initiative of hands-only CPR program,” said Hash.

Students practiced the method on dummies. They learned to use 100 to 120 compressions per minute to the beat of classic rock songs.

“I’m a musician, I know how to keep a beat consistently enough. That was less of a struggle. It was fun too,” said sophomore student Annora Risser.

I even gave it a try. This is not easy. How am I doing? Is the ambulance coming? C’mon man, we’ll get you some new arms and legs, just wake up!

“It was pretty cool, honestly. I loved it. Because it saves so many people’s lives,” said sophomore student Breaunna Breitzman.