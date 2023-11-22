Butte florist says the traditional corsage is still a hit for formal dances

BUTTE — It’s time for the annual fall formal dances and while there are some new trends for high school kids, one florist in Butte says that the traditional corsage and boutonniere are still a fan favorite for kids heading off to the dances.

"What the trend is—since I’ve been doing corsages and boutonnieres—is that girls get them for each other and they go for a group, girls get them and maybe their date doesn’t want one," says Jodi Archibald, owner of Ruby and the Wild Floristry. "So it’s just kind of all over the map of what we see."

Archibald says that even though the small floral arrangements are actually more complicated than her holiday centerpieces or wedding orders, she still adores creating specific pieces that complement the kids' outfits.

"Each piece that we make is totally different. What we ask from the folks that order is just a color way that they prefer and then we just kind of go for it and we don't do anything super matchy-matchy. We just kind of sort of design our choice."

From the chosen colors, Archibald and her team then add a variety of preserved pieces and textures, like dried fluffy bunny grass or bunchy scabiosa pods to compliment delicate ranunculus made to complement a girl’s deep blue dress.

So what does Archibald think that the creations bring to somebody’s experience of the dance?

"I have a group of girls who are going that picked them out for each other and I just think that that’s friendship. It’s just kind of a really sweet last piece to your final look."