Butte Food Bank needs donations for holiday season

BUTTE - It’s been a tough time for a lot of folks but getting a bit of free food from the Butte Emergency Food Bank might be one of the few bright spots they see this holiday season.

One Butte couple said they spent most of their money after finally finding a place to rent.

John Emeigh - MTN NEWS Financial burdens, mixed with the housing crisis, can make this holiday season very discouraging, but some folks say they find hope in the good work that the people do here at the food bank.

“It was a nightmare, and we scrounged, we saved and we got it, so that feels really good, but after that, you’re like, ‘okay, now what?’” said Butte resident George Cooney.

The food bank is busy with needy people stocking up on food for the holiday season.

“Some people are really desperate to get anything on their table. We don’t have a lot of our clients working right now, a lot of disabled or elderly,” said Butte Food Bank Director Kathy Griffith.

Montana Tech hosted a food donation competition among the campus’ clubs. The collected food will go to the campus food pantry and the food bank.

“It is great and very rewarding, it is so awesome to see as many participants as we have,” said Montana Tech student Baylie Phillips.

“The hardest working ladies I’ve ever met and they’re very dedicated and positivity’s contagious, so one positive person spreads it to another positive person,” said Cooney.

The Thompson Family Food Drive, which collects donated food for the food bank, is set for Dec. 4th.