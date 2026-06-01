Butte girl crowned Miss Teen Montana

BUTTE - Miss Montana and Miss Montana’s Teen for 2026 were crowned Saturday at the Mother Lode Theatre in Butte.

Adella Harris of Helena is Miss Montana 2026. Harper Harryman of Butte is Miss Montana’s Teen 2026.

Harris is an honors student and resident adviser studying Political Science at Montana State University. Following graduation, she plans to attend law school and pursue a career dedicated to public service. During the 76th Miss Montana competition, she earned $5,400 in scholarships and a full-ride scholarship to Troy University, in addition to the title of Miss Montana 2026.

Harryman is completing her junior year at Butte High School and is passionate about service, leadership, and dance. Through the Miss Montana Organization, she earned $1,800 in scholarships, including a full-ride scholarship to her choice of the University of Alabama, Mississippi State University, and Troy University.

Her community service initiative, The Mind & Movement Collective, promotes teen mental health through movement, mentorship, and meaningful conversation. Harryman is honored to represent Montana while advocating for mental wellness and empowering young people across the state.