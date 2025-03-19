Butte giving financial boost to Chick-fil-A planned as part of new development

BUTTE — Butte is hungry to provide economic incentives for a new Chick-fil-A restaurant that is planning to break ground very soon in a new plaza under development off Harrison Avenue.

“It’s just exciting, you know, it’s a big deal to see new development coming in and new construction going on and there’s quite a bit going on, so we’re really thrilled with it,” said Butte Community Development Director Karen Byrnes.

The Harrison Avenue South Urban Revitalization District Board recently approved $450,000 in reimbursement funds to help the developer over the next five years. It will help with infrastructure and site development for the restaurant which will be one of several other businesses planning to join the Cornerstone Plaza on South Harrison Avenue.

The city believes supporting well-established businesses is a good investment.

“The vitality these projects bring to the community, you know, is big. Everybody benefits from them,” said Byrnes.

Chick-fil-A plans to build the nearly 5,000 square-foot restaurant at just over $5 million and hopes to be open by 2026.

“And when you see these known names, known commodities coming into the community, people look at that as a sign of your growth and success,” she said.