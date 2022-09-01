Butte groups working to prevent opioid overdose and addiction

BUTTE — Signs are all over Butte to remind people of the dangers of opioid addiction and the growing problem of drug overdose deaths.

“We are seeing a lot of increased drug use, hearing a lot about it, and unfortunately, along with that comes overdoses, accidental deaths from it,” said Tami Martin of Butte Cares.

The group Butte Cares teamed up with the Butte Health Department to find solutions to the problem of drug addiction and overdose. The recent overdose death of a 17-year-old Butte boy who mixed MDMA with psychedelic drugs at a gathering of other teens at Delmoe Lake has made this message even more relevant.

“It’s heartbreaking, it just makes you sick to know that such young lives are destroyed like that,” said Martin.

The Butte Health Department is joining the fight against opioid overdose and its most effective weapon is Narcan. Butte is giving away Narcan to citizens and organizations. The substance can be used to counter an opioid overdose.

“It’s the difference between somebody surviving an overdose and dying from it,” said Tina Randall of the Butte Health Department.

The best thing about this is with some simple training you can actually use the Narcan and save somebody’s life.

“We visit with folks on a weekly basis and we know that it is being used in the community and it’s saving lives,” said Randall.

People can contact the health department to get free Narcan nasal spray and yard signs from Butte Cares.