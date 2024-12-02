Harbor Freight tool store under construction in Butte, to become 7th Montana location

BUTTE — A national chain that specializes in selling tools for professional and DIY customers is planning to open a store in the Mining City this winter.

Construction of a new Harbor Freight has already begun at the store’s future location on Dewey Boulevard, the previous home of a sporting goods store on the flats in Butte.

According to a press release from Harbor Freight, the store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community. Details about the opening date will be announced in the new year.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Butte for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, real estate and construction for Harbor Freight.

“In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Butte area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team,” he added.

The Butte Harbor Freight will be the chain's seventh store in Montana, joining locations in Helena, Bozeman, Missoula, Kalispell, Great Falls, and Billings. There are more than 1,500 Harbor Freight locations across the U.S.

To learn more about jobs offered at the new Butte location you can visit the Harbor Freight Retail Careers web page.

