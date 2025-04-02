Butte health officials raising awareness of 988 hotline for those experiencing mental health crises

BUTTE - For about three years now, Montana has had the 988 suicide and mental health crisis hotline available to the public. Still, officials with the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department say not enough people know about this important resource that can save lives.

“You say 911, everybody knows what 911 is. You say 988 they go, ‘What’s that’s?’ It’s like, are you kidding me, you don’t know what 988 is?” said Behavioral Health Coordinator Bill Deavel with the health department.

This national hotline was started in 2022 to help people going through an emotional or mental health concern. People can call 988 and talk to someone trained in crisis evaluation instead of a 911 dispatcher.

“And so then our police force is dispatched to situations that are really behavior health concerns rather than law enforcement concerns,” said Deavel.

Suicide is a concern in Montana with the state having 329 deaths by suicide in 2022, making it the highest-rated state for it that year. The 988 hotline had more than 15,000 in-state calls last year with an average talk time of just over 12 minutes.

“Eighty percent of the individuals that call 988, their issue becomes resolved with a 988 customer service representative,” he said.

To bring more awareness, the health department is hosting a contest for adult and child participants to design a poster promoting 988. Submissions must be received by April 18, and the public will be able to vote on them.

The department will put up the winning posters around town to encourage those in need to know the hotline is available.

“It’s super important for those individuals that might be in a vulnerable situation to feel confident at using the service,” said Deavel.