Butte High carries on long tradition with homecoming parade

BUTTE — The Butte High School homecoming parade was short and sweet as it wound its way through the streets of Uptown Butte, but it has a very long tradition in the Mining City.

"You know the parade, the homecoming parade, has been a tradition for years going way back to, you know, I’m sure the early 1900s, looking through pictures and things like that," says Butte High School Principal John Metz.

A quick search of the social media page for the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives brings up dozens of vintage photos that show Butte High School marching bands in Uptown Butte from the 1930s to the 1960s and beyond. While the photos are not labeled specifically as homecoming parades, it's clear that throughout history Butte High loves a parade.

"We love it. The kids have fun and it’s a great week for the kids," says Metz.

Lasting just 30 minutes, the parade is led by the Bulldog marching band and features a variety of athletic teams and school clubs and vintage cars carrying the senior class royalty as well as the beloved mascot.

All are cheered on by parents, grandparents, and fellow students donning purple and white.